High-level panel members reach Mumbai to probe RPF jawan train firing incident

Mumbai: Members of a high-level committee, set up to conduct a probe into the incident of a RPF constable allegedly shooting dead four persons on a train, have reached here and they are expected to meet officials concerned on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Railway Board has set up the five-member committee to conduct a "comprehensive inquiry" into the incident which took place on Monday on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train, an official said.

RPF constable Chetan Singh allegedly shot dead his senior - Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena - and three passengers near Palghar station on Mumbai's outskirts, officials said.

The probe committee comprises the principal chief security commissioners of the Western Railway and the Central Railway, the principal chief commercial manager of the North Western Railway, the principal chief medical director of the North Central Railway and the principal chief personnel officer of the West Central Railway.

According to railway officials, the panel has been asked to submit its report on the train firing incident to the Railway Board in the next three months.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the passengers who died in this unfortunate incident. The family of ASI Tikaram will receive dues as per service rules," a statement from the Western Railway said.

Following the incident accused constable Chetan Singh was nabbed with his weapon while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).