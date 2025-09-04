High-level panel reviews security of Ram temple, proposes high-tech upgrades

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) The Permanent Security Committee held a high-level meeting to review security arrangements at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, officials emphasised that advanced technology is being installed to counter emerging threats as the Ram temple nears completion.

At the meeting, a proposal outlining the requirement for high-tech security equipment was finalised. This will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government for approval, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said.

"With the construction of the Ram temple nearing completion, new security challenges are emerging," Funde said.

Superintendent of Police (Security) B C Dubey said Ram Janmabhoomi has long been on the radar of terrorist organisations and plans have been drawn up to foil any potential conspiracy using modern equipment.

Senior officials, including the additional director general of police, inspector general of police, district magistrate, and director of the intelligence bureau attended the meeting and carried out an on-site inspection of the temple premises. They also reviewed the ongoing development work in and around the complex.

The committee said its top priority would be to ensure the safety and convenience of millions of devotees visiting the shrine.