High-level Punjab govt team visits fasting farmer leader, urges him to accept treatment

Patiala: A high-level team of Punjab government officials on Friday called on farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast for 32 days to press the Centre into accepting the protesting farmers' demands, and expressed concerns over his deteriorating health.

Dallewal (70) has so far refused medical treatment and the state government has formed a team of doctors to monitor his health around the clock.

The team comprising Deputy Inspector General of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Deputy Commissioner, Patiala, Preeti Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh and others visited the farmer leader at the Khanauri border protest site and urged him to accept medical treatment.

The officials apprised him of his vitals being affected due to the prolonged fasting and stressed the need for immediate medical attention.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who met Dallewal in the evening, urged the Centre to give up its "stubborn attitude" and talk to farmers to resolve their issues.

The farmers have been protesting to push the government into accepting their various demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

Cheema said the AAP government stands with the farmers and their genuine demands.

Replying to questions by reporters at Khanauri, he said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will return from abroad on Saturday and Dallewal's health and related issues will then be taken up with him.

Earlier in the day, the officials urged Dallewal to take the medicines and liquids necessary for his health while continuing his agitation.

They also offered to shift the farmer leader to the Rajindra Medical College or the Mata Kaushalya Hospital.

According to a statement, the officials also offered to shift the farmer leader to a temporary hospital set up near the protest site.

On Wednesday, a delegation of Punjab's ruling AAP met Dallewal at the Khanauri protest site and urged him to accept medical treatment as his health is "important".

The farmer leader has not had anything during his fast and is just taking water, doctors from an NGO attending on him earlier said.

They have also described his condition as "critical".

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told reporters at Khanauri on Friday that despite Dallewal's deteriorating health, the Centre does not want to talk to the farmers.

"Why is the Centre running away from talks? Why this indifferent attitude towards farmers," Kohar asked.

He said that Dallewal had made it clear that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the country's farmers.

Kohar added that the Centre or the Punjab government should not attempt to use any coercive method to evict Dallewal from the protest site against his wishes.

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concerns over Dallewal's condition and directed the Punjab government to ensure that he was given medical assistance.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a notice to the Punjab government on a contempt petition against its chief secretary and the director general of police for non-compliance with an order directing medical aid to Dallewal.

The apex court directed the state government to file a compliance report by December 28, when it would again hear the matter and ordered the Punjab chief secretary and the DGP to virtually remain present during the hearing.

Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A "jatha (group)" of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel of Haryana.