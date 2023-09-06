High-level search committee seeks applications for Lokpal chairperson, members

New Delhi: A high-level search committee has sought applications for posts of chairperson and members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, which has been working without a regular chief for over a year.

Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, a judicial member of Lokpal, is currently the acting chairperson.

The Lokpal is headed by a chairperson and can have eight members -- four judicial and the rest non-judicial.

At present, the Lokpal is working with only five members, with two judicial and one non-judicial post vacant.

The Lokpal has been working without its regular chief since Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term on May 27 last year.

The Centre had last month appointed Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the chairperson of the ten-member search committee to recommend the chief and members of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

"Applications/nominations from/of eligible persons are invited for the purpose of recommending a panel for consideration by the selection committee of the Lokpal for appointment to the positions of chairperson and members of the Lokpal," said an advertisement issued by the search committee.

The applications or nominations of eligible and interested candidates, complete in all respects in the prescribed proforma, should reach it latest by September 28, 2023, 5 pm, it said.

Applications received after the last date and stipulated time will not be entertained, the advertisement said.

The Lokpal chief and its members are appointed by the President on the recommendations of a selection committee headed by the Prime Minister with the speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, the Chief Justice of India or a Judge of the Supreme Court nominated by him, and an eminent jurist as recommended by the chairperson and members of the selection panel, as its members.

The selection committee shall for the purposes of selecting the chairperson and members of the Lokpal and for preparing a panel of persons to be considered for such appointment, constitute a search committee consisting of at least seven persons of standing and having special knowledge and expertise in the matters relating to anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, policy-making, finance including insurance and banking, law and management, the Lokpal Act says.

According to the Act, any person who is or has been a Chief Justice of India, a judge of the Supreme Court or an "eminent person" i.e. a person of impeccable integrity and outstanding ability having special knowledge and expertise of not less than 25 years in the matters relating to anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, finance including insurance and banking and law & management, are eligible for appointment as chairperson of Lokpal.

Any person who "is or has been a Judge of the Supreme Court" or "is or has been a Chief Justice of a High Court" is eligible for appointment as a judicial member of Lokpal.

Whereas, any person of "impeccable integrity and outstanding ability" with special knowledge and expertise of not less than 25 years in matters relating to anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, finance including insurance and banking and law & management is eligible for appointment as a non-judicial Lokpal member.

The advertisement stipulated that the applicant nominated must not be less than 45 years of age on the date of assuming office as the chairperson or member of Lokpal.

The chairperson and every member of Lokpal shall hold office for a term of five years from the date on which he or she enters his or her office or until he or she turns 75, whichever is earlier, it said.