High level security review meeting held in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) A high level security review meeting was held here on Saturday with participants from the Army, police and other security and intelligence authorities discussing and deliberating the prevailing situation across the Jammu region, officials said. The core group security review meeting was co-chaired by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain and Director General of Police R R Swain and comes close on the heels of a major encounter in the border district of Rajouri that left five Army personnel and two terrorists dead.

The Jammu-based white Knight Corps said the meeting was attended by senior officers of the Central Armed Police Force, intelligence agencies and police along with senior Army officials.

Matters pertaining to the security situation, sharing of intelligence and synergy in the Jammu region were discussed and deliberated during the meeting, it wrote on X. PTI TAS MNK TAS MNK MNK