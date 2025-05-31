High-level task force on investment promotion in Northeast to submit report to NEC in Sept: Saha

Agartala, May 31 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said a high-level task force on investment promotion in the Northeast is expected to submit its report to the North Eastern Council (NEC) in September this year.

He said the task force's report will propose an appropriate strategy for the promotion of investments in the region.

The Ministry of DoNER (Development of North East Region) had constituted the task force in March to chalk out an appropriate strategy for investment promotion and development in the region. Saha is the convenor of the panel.

Speaking at the North Eastern Region Stakeholders' Consultation Meeting here, Saha said the task force has been working on formulating a strategic roadmap for making the region a preferred destination for investments.

"DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been making efforts for private investments in the Northeast. The Rising Northeast Investment Summit held on May 23 and 24 in Delhi attracted unprecedented investment proposals of USD 4.3 million. Delegates from 80 countries, including from Europe, attended the summit which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Asserting that there was an anonymous sentiment in the investment conclave (Rising Northeast) that India's future lies in the Northeast, Saha said the region has emerged as a hub of global partnership and mutual interests.

Saha said the northeastern states have specific resources and advantages, which need to be explored.

"While hydroelectric prospect is good for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam is suitable for oil and electronics, Manipur for sports and filmmaking, Meghalaya for hospitality, education and IT, Mizoram for bamboo and handicrafts, Nagaland for tourism, agriculture and allied sectors and Tripura for tourism, agar, rubber, education and health," he said.

Saha revealed that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has conducted a study on the Northeast Economic Corridor and proposed multi-model transport networks within the region and with the rest of the country and other South Asian nations.

"It identified 24 growth centres and 20 border centres for development on a priority basis to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.