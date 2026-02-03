High literacy, English proficiency to propel Mizoram as digital leader: CM

Aizawl, Feb 3 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that high literacy rate and English proficiency are being leveraged to turn the state into a digital powerhouse.

The northeastern state was declared the country's first fully literate state on May 20 last year, with a literacy rate of 98.2 per cent.

Lalduhoma inaugurated the computerisation of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS), marking a significant milestone in the state's digital roadmap.

Speaking at the launch held at the chief minister's office (CMO) here, Lalduhoma said his government places a high priority on making public services simpler, faster, and more accessible for citizens.

He said that the steady progress seen over the last two years reflects a broader ambition of transforming Mizoram into a national leader in digital services.

Lalduhoma also highlighted the strategic advantage Mizoram holds due to its social fabric.

"Being a small state with a relatively small population, Mizoram enjoys exceptionally high literacy levels and widespread English proficiency, which provides a robust foundation to become one of the best-performing states in digital service delivery," he said.

"These strengths allow us to adapt to and implement modern technology more effectively than many larger states," he added.

Lalduhoma said that more than 20 online service portals have been launched in the past two years, including the recently debuted Mizoram CSR Connect Portal.

State Corporation Minister P C Vanlalruata, who attended the event, said that Mizoram is the first state to fully computerise all regional cooperation department offices.

The computerisation of the Cooperation Department is designed to benefit both the public and the government.

By allowing cooperative societies to interact with the RCS and district offices digitally, the initiative eliminates the need for physical visits, significantly enhancing the 'ease of doing business', officials said.

Furthermore, the system is expected to streamline administrative workflows for departmental staffers, reducing paperwork and processing time, they said.

According to Cooperation Department Secretary Adit Prakash Rai, the 'RCS, Mizoram Office Application/Portal' (cooperation.mizoram.gov.in) was developed under the centrally sponsored scheme, 'Strengthening Cooperatives Through IT Interventions.

The project was initiated on March 29 last year and covers not only the RCS office in Aizawl but also cooperative offices across all districts, he said. PTI CORR ACD