High-quality genomes of pearl millet generated could help in developing a superior breed

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Researchers have generated enhanced genome sequences of the pearl millet variety, which they say has paved the way for developing a more climate-resilient and nutritionally enhanced breed of the crop.

Advertisment

The enhanced sequences arms the researchers with new levels of accuracy regarding the intricacies of the pearl millet genome and equips them to design and implement innovative breeding strategies to develop the superior breed, the research team from the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad, and Corteva Agriscience, US, said.

Their study is published in the journal Communications Biology.

Pearl millet, or bajra, is thought of as one of the solutions to bolstering global food and nutritional security in the context of climate change, owing to its ability to endure scorching temperatures, prolonged droughts, and nutrient-deprived soils. The crop is currently widely grown in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

Advertisment

ICRISAT had developed the initial draft genome of pearl millet in 2017.

For the latest development, the researchers leveraged advanced technologies to eliminate gaps in the draft genome, yielding high-quality sequences.

Such "platinum-standard" genome sequences are vital for unravelling the genetic basis of traits such as heat and drought resistance, early maturity, rapid grain development, disease resistance, and nutritional attributes, including protein, iron, and zinc levels, they said.

Advertisment

"The benefits of these insights are not confined to pearl millet alone; they also extend to closely related cereal crops like foxtail millet, sorghum, wheat, and rice," said Jacqueline Hughes, Director General of ICRISAT, about the study findings.

"This study will aid researchers in fast-tracking the development of climate-smart crop varieties for the benefit of smallholder farmers in developing nations," said study author Rajeev Varshney, Director of the Centre for Crop & Food Innovation at Murdoch University, Australia.

The researchers further said that the comparative genome analysis presented in the study could help in the identification and reintroduction of vital agricultural traits that may have been lost during domestication but remain present in wild species.

The study also highlighted that pearl millet is genetically coded to produce higher concentrations of amino acids, specifically cysteine and methionine, when compared to legumes like pigeonpea and chickpea.

Thus, combining millet with legumes can create a harmonious mix of amino acids, thereby contributing to a well-balanced diet that can effectively combat malnutrition, the researchers said. PTI KRS KRS KRS