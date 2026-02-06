High-speed car rams into multiple two-wheelers in Delhi's Dwarka, several injured

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A high-speed car allegedly rammed into multiple two-wheelers in Delhi's Dwarka, injuring several people including a woman, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday evening when the speeding car lost control and ploughed into nearly five to six parked and moving two-wheelers near a residential complex in Dwarka Sector 22.

Several people suffered injuries including a woman who was riding a two-wheeler.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, police added.