High-speed expendable aerial target ‘ABHYAS’ successfully completes development trials

Balasore (Odisha), Jun 27 (PTI) Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed six consecutive development trials of High Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) ‘ABHYAS’ with improved booster configuration from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

With this, ABHYAS has successfully completed 10 development trials demonstrating the reliability of the system, a statement added.

The trials were carried out with improved Radar Cross Section, Visual and Infrared augmentation systems. During the trials, various mission objectives covering safe release of booster, launcher clearance, and endurance performance were successfully validated, it said.

Two launches were conducted back-to-back within a gap of 30 minutes, demonstrating the ease of operation with minimum logistics. Representatives from the Services witnessed the flight trials, the statement added.

ABHYAS, designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment in Bengaluru and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen & Toubro, offers a realistic threat scenario for weapon systems practice.

This indigenous system is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an auto pilot, a laptop-based Ground Control System for aircraft integration, pre-flight checks, and autonomous flight.

It also has a feature to record data during flight for post-flight analysis. The booster has been designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory and the navigation system by Research Centre Imarat. With identified production agencies, ABHYAS is now ready for production, the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the industry for the successful development trials of ‘ABHYAS’, highlighting the synergy between scientists and industry.

Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Samir V Kamat, also congratulated the teams, noting the system's cost-effectiveness and significant export potential. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB