High-speed lifebuoy drone deployed for Gangasagar pilgrims’ safety

Gangasagar (WB), Jan 7 (PTI) The West Bengal government has deployed a high-speed remote-controlled lifebuoy water drone at Gangasagar Mela on the Bay of Bengal coast for search and rescue operations of distressed people during the annual pilgrimage, an official said on Wednesday.

The drone, with a range of 1km, is capable of towing up to 1,000 kg, enabling it to assist multiple survivors or even life rafts, the official said.

The lifebuoy can achieve a maximum speed of seven metres per second, enabling it to reach victims significantly faster than a swimmer.

It can recover from being flipped over or capsized within two seconds, ensuring uninterrupted operation even in rough sea and weather conditions.

"The advanced remote controller includes a screen that displays a 1080p HD video feed from an onboard camera, helping rescuers navigate precisely and monitor the situation," the official said.

He said the device uses GPS for navigation and will automatically return to its launch point if signal is lost or the battery drops below 15 per cent.

"Made from high-density, impact-resistant LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) polymer, its enclosed propellers make it safe for distressed individuals to hold onto, preventing secondary injuries," the official added.

The annual Gangasagar Mela is scheduled to be held on Sagar Island from January 12 to 15 at the confluence of River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.

Pilgrims offer puja at the Kapil Muni temple after taking the holy dip at the confluence. PTI AMR MNB