High-stakes bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly seat on Nov 11

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) The high-stakes bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here will take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar made the announcement in Delhi on Monday.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy said all arrangements are being made to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.

The official notification for the bye-election would be issued on October 13, while the last date for filing nominations is October 21.

Scrutiny of nominations would be held on October 22, and withdrawal of candidature will be allowed until October 24.

Counting of votes would take place on November 14, and the election process would conclude by November 16, a release from the CEO's office said.

Elections would be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems across all polling stations, it said.

Reddy said adequate numbers of EVMs have been tested and deployed to ensure smooth polling.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in Hyderabad district following the announcement of schedule by the EC.

The Commission has directed that all candidates and political parties disclose any criminal antecedents through newspapers, television, and digital platforms to ensure transparency, the release said.

"The Election Commission is committed to conducting the Jubilee Hills bye-election with complete neutrality, transparency, and efficiency," said the CEO, urging people to verify their names in the electoral rolls and participate actively in the democratic process.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan, who is the Hyderabad District Election Officer, told reporters that 407 polling stations have been set up and that 3,98,982 general electors are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The total number of voters is expected to be over four lakh as some have applied after final notification, he said.

He requested the voters of Jubilee Hills to verify their names in the electoral rolls either with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or ECI website or others.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said the city police is ready for the bypoll and that all measures have been initiated to ensure a free and fair poll.

The bypoll is necessitated in Jubilee Hills due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year following a heart attack.

The BRS has announced Gopinath's widow Sunita as its candidate, while the ruling Congress and BJP are yet to name their candidates. PTI SJR SJR KH