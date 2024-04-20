High turnout in first phase of LS polls in Bengal raises hope for both BJP, TMC

Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) Both ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP hoped that the high turnout of 77 per cent recorded in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in three constituencies in northern West Bengal will be in their favour.

While the TMC exuded confidence that despite the BJP "terrorising" its activists, it will win by massive margins, the saffron party said that the "strong arm tactics" of the ruling party in the state failed under watchful eyes of central forces people "ignored intimidation and threats of TMC leaders".

Trinamool Congress leader Ritabrata Banerjee said, "A large number of women voted in the three seats of north Bengal. This shows people, particularly women, have not been misled by the false propaganda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." He alleged that the BJP did not find polling agents in all booths in Alipurduars.

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said "strongarm tactics" of TMC leaders have been countered by ordinary people, including women.

"The high voting percentage shows polling was free and fair. TMC wanted the polls to be conducted under security from the state police so that the experience of panchayat elections could be repeated. Perhaps her (Mamata Banerjee) charges at EC and BJP stems from the frustration about central forces ensuring a free and fair election," he added. PTI SUS ACD