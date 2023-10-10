High unemployment rate in Haryana negatively affecting youth: Deepender Hooda

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the unemployment rate has increased three-fold in Haryana under the BJP, due to which several youths are in a state of depression with some taking to crime and some drugs.

Advertisment

The Rajya Sabha MP also said the youths of Haryana are being deprived of government jobs "under a conspiracy".

The BJP-JJP government, which talks about giving reservation to 75 percent local people in private jobs, is actually following a policy of recruiting "outsiders" in most government jobs, he alleged.

Unemployment rate has increased three-fold in Haryana under the BJP rule, Hooda said slamming the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the "appalling" situation.

Advertisment

In a reply to a question in Parliament in July, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli had said the unemployment rate in Haryana was 2.9 per cent in 2013-14 (when Congress was in power) which increased to 9.0 per cent in 2021-22, Hooda claimed.

He said the Khattar government often remains in denial about the unemployment figures presented by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) "but now the Central Government itself has exposed the BJP-JJP government".

"As a result of a very high unemployment rate, many youths are in a state of despair and depression and some have fallen prey to drugs or taken to crime. Many youths are now forced to move to foreign shores in search of employment," Hooda told reporters here.

Advertisment

He alleged the BJP-JJP government is ignoring the youths of Haryana in every recruitment exam and is giving priority to "non-Haryana youth in jobs".

Hooda cited examples and claimed that the Haryana Public Service Commission had recently announced recruitment for 600 Agriculture Development Officer posts for the Agriculture Department. But only 57 candidates passed, and were called for an interview and out of them only 50 were selected.

"Out of 23 posts of general category in the recruitment, candidates from outside Haryana were selected on 16 posts.

Advertisment

"Likewise, in the recruitment of Sub Divisional Officer- Electrical held in February 2021, 99 people were selected for 90 posts. Of these, 77 were from outside and only 22 were from Haryana," he claimed.

"In the recruitment of Lecturer Group-B (Technical Education), out of 157 candidates of general category, 103 were selected from outside Haryana. This means that more than 65 percent of the candidates selected for the officer level gazetted posts of Haryana were from outside the state," he said.

In the year 2019, in the recruitment of Assistant Professor (Political Science), 11 out of the 18 candidates were from outside the state, he said.

Advertisment

"Thirty-four people from other states were selected in Haryana Civil Services Recruitment 2021," he further said.

Hooda claimed Haryana is the only state where registration with Haryana Nursing Registration Council and Haryana Veterinary Registration Council is not mandatory for the post of staff nurse and veterinary, whereas in other states, registration with the state Council is mandatory.

All states give protection to locals in their jobs, he said, while adding whereas it is entirely opposite in Haryana.

"In recruitment in Rajasthan, Punjab and many other states, less than one percent of outsiders are selected," he said. PTI SUN TIR TIR