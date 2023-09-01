High voltage campaigning in Puthuppally assembly constituency as voting day inches closer

Kottayam (Ker), Sep 1 (PTI) With just three days left for the Puthuppally assembly by-poll, top guns of the ruling CPI (M) and the opposition Congress were on campaign blitz across the constituency, seeking to woo voters.

Bigwigs such as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader A K Antony hit the ground running on Friday to campaign for the LDF and UDF candidates for the by-election slated for September 5.

Addressing election meetings at villages in the constituency, Vijayan listed out the achievements of the Left government over the last seven years while seeking support and votes for LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas.

He attacked the Congress party, alleging that the opposition was unable to digest the development initiatives of the CPI(M) government.

Antony, who reached the constituency for the first time to canvass for UDF candidate Chandy Oommen, told a gathering that the people would give a befitting reply to the Left party, which has "witch-hunted" former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy whose demise in July necessitated the by-poll.

Antony accused the ruling party of 'failing' to keep its election promises made to the people of the state.

Antony's son, Anil K Antony, who recently joined the BJP was also in the constituency today to campaign for the BJP candidate, G Lijin Lal.

In his meetings, Vijayan said the state government was taking proactive steps to rebuild the state.

"We faced the worst floods of the century. We rebuilt the state and brought many development projects. We are about to start three more science parks. We have started the digital park. Kerala is changing and moving towards a new direction.

But the opposition Congress is unable to digest these developments. They are trying to create hurdles in our state," Vijayan said.

".. Kerala has the lowest number of poor people in the country. Now the Left government is taking steps to uplift the remaining 0.7 per cent of people in the state from extreme poverty," he added. PTI RRT RRT ROH