High voting in Haryana signals 'decisive vote for change' in Cong's favour: Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Former law minister Ashwani Kumar on Saturday said the high voting trend recorded in the Haryana Assembly elections signals a "decisive vote for change" with the Congress as the "people's preferred choice".

He said in case the Congress romps home to power, which is likely, the political message for the BJP from the Hindi heartland will be "discomforting".

He, however, said the individual popularity of Prime M Modi seems "largely intact".

Kumar said the anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJP does not seem to be diluted by an attempted "casteist flavour" given to the poll by the state BJP.

"In case the prediction of a comfortable majority for the Congress in Haryana comes true, which seems imminent, the political message for the BJP from the Hindi heartland will be discomforting, although PM Modi’s personal popularity remains largely intact," the former Congress leader said.

"Hooda appears to have been successful in avoiding vote polarisation by stressing on the promise of inclusive development and of carrying the 36 'biradaris' together. The party’s campaign around Kisan, Jawan and Pehalwan carried an emotional appeal with the electorate.

"The central leadership of the Congress did well to entrust the selection of candidates and the campaign largely to Hooda, being aware of his popular standing among people," the former union minister said.

For this reason, he claimed, Hooda is likely to be the party’s "first choice" for the post of chief minister of Haryana.

"Clearly, political ambitions and aspirations of individuals need to be tamed to the realities of politics," he said.