Higher conviction in cases after full implementation of new criminal laws: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence on Monday that the conviction rate in criminal cases will rise to 80 per cent once the three new criminal laws are fully implemented across the nation in the coming years. Speaking at the 79th Raising Day parade of the Delhi Police, Shah stated that the fight against Maoist violence is in its final phase and assured that the menace will end by March 2026. He highlighted that the three new justice-based criminal laws represent a significant milestone achieved by the country over the last 11 years. These laws are expected to enhance the efficiency of case disposal and increase conviction rates after their full implementation in the coming years, he said. The three new criminal laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- replaced the IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act on July 1, 2024. "After full implementation of the new Nyaya Sanhita, our justice system will become the most modern in the world. It will reduce delays in the justice system and will also help in increasing the conviction rate," Shah said, adding that some states such as Assam, Gujarat and Haryana have reported "unprecedented rise" in the conviction rate. Over the past 11 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has achieved several significant milestones, and whenever justice is discussed in the country, the three new Nyaya Sanhitas will certainly be mentioned, he said. "Within the next two years, after the full implementation of these laws, any FIR filed in the country will receive a final decision up to the Supreme Court within three years," he said, asserting that the conviction rate will go up to 80 per cent. Elaborating on the three criminal laws, Shah mentioned that a separate chapter has been added for crimes against children and women, and e-FIR and Zero FIR have been given legal backing. Under the ICJS (Integrated Criminal Justice System), the police, judiciary, forensic science, prosecution, and prisons have been integrated, and their services have been made online, the home minister said. For the first time, community service has been introduced as a legal form of punishment for minor offences, and terrorism has been clearly defined, with provisions for trial in absentia for fugitives who flee the country, Shah highlighted. Shah also stated that forensic visits are now mandatory for crimes carrying a punishment of more than seven years, and provisions have been made to attach the properties of declared offenders residing outside India.

Additionally, in the new laws, the director of prosecution has been given more importance. The definition of documents has been expanded to grant legal recognition to electronic and digital records, he added. The home minister also launched various new initiatives of the Delhi Police, including an integrated headquarters for the Special Cell and the first phase of the Safe City project.