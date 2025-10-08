Higher education secretary conducts inspection, reviews progress under cleanliness campaigns

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi on Wednesday conducted an inspection to review and assess the standards of cleanliness in the education department, according of officials.

The inspection was undertaken across the office premises of Ministry of Education in Shashtri Bhawan to examine the progress of setting higher goals and expanding the ministry’s efforts towards cleanliness.

"The ongoing review of the Special Campaign 5.0 is in accordance with the implementation phase scheduled from October 2 to 31 focussing on clearing pending matters, including MP's references, PMO and inter-ministerial communications, public grievances, and Parliamentary assurances etc. Participating offices are required to report their progress on daily basis," an official statement said.

The preparatory phase was launched on September 15 and was concluded on September 30.

Several heads, faculties of centrally funded institutions, UGC, AICTE and officials of Higher education department have been requested to set specific targets, identify pending references, and outline key areas for cleanliness and space management during the Preparatory Phase.

"Special attention has also been given to record management, disposal of outdated materials, e-waste and the beautification of offices. This year's campaign is aimed at surpassing the milestones of Special Campaign 4.0 by improving the efficiency of offices, enhancing digitalization efforts and accelerating the disposal of e-waste and outdated records," the statement added. PTI GJS NB