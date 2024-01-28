Higher reaches of Himachal likely to witness heavy snowfall from Jan 30

Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy snowfall and rainfall from January 30 till February 3, according to the local meteorological department.

The intensity of snowfall and rainfall are very likely to increase in the hill state from January end for two to three days due to two consecutive western disturbances, it said.

As a result, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and higher reaches of Mandi, Sirmour and Shimla districts including Shimla city and adjoining areas are likely to witness one or two spells of heavy snowfall and rain, the weather department said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The lower hills and plains in the state will also witness occasional thunderstorms and lightning while isolated areas of mid and higher hills will witness gusty winds during this period, it said.

The average maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal, while minimum temperatures in low hills will be normal and below normal in mid and high hills during the period, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry throughout the state on Sunday. The state’s summer capital Shimla recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius while Kufri recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Manali recorded a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala 5.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie in Chamba district 2.7 degrees Celsius, Solan 2.4 degrees Celsius, Una 3.4 degrees Celsius and Hamirpur 3.5 degrees Celsius.

With minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, Samdho village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest, while Bilaspur was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. PTI COR NB