Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh sees light snowfall

Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh witnessed light snowfall on Saturday.

Light snowfall was witnessed in Hansa, Keylong, Kukumseri and Gondhla areas in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, even as the weather remained dry in most parts of the state, according to the meteorological office in Shimla.

The Met office has predicted light snow and rain in the higher reaches till January 21.

"Two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India from January 19 and 21 night, leading to heavy snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh from January 22 and January 23," according to the Met forecast.

It has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy snowfall in isolated places in the higher hills, on January 23. PTI COR RUK RUK