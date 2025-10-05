Higher reaches of Himachal receive snowfall

Shimla, Oct 5 (PTI) The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Rohtang Pass and Dhauladhar ranges, received the season's fresh snowfall on Sunday morning, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature.

The Kullu district administration has suspended vehicular traffic to Rohtang Pass and advised commuters not to venture through this highway, officials said.

Strong icy winds swept the higher and mid hills of the state early Sunday, followed by severe thunderstorm, lightning and intermittent rains.

The sprawling Dhauladhar ranges in Kangra district also received the first snowfall of the season and icy winds lashed the adjoining valley areas, signalling the onset of winters, reports reaching here said.

Reports of uprooting of trees due to storm and heavy downpour are pouring in from several parts of the state.

Olinda received 29 mm rain since Saturday night followed by Brahmani 26.4, Dharamshala 25.5 mm, Nangal Dam 23 mm, Malraon 22, Bilaspur 20.4 mm, Nainadevi 18.1 mm and Kangra 18 mm, the weather office said.

Thunderstorm was witnessed in Kufri, Jot, Murari devi, Sundernagar, Bhunter, Kangra and Shimla while gusty winds with velocity of 30 to 61 Kmph lashed Reckongpeo, Tabo, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sundernagar and Kukumseri.

The minimum temperatures dropped by one to three degrees across the state and Tabo was coldest with a low of 3.1 degrees, followed by Keylong 3.6 degrees, Kalpa and Kukumseri 6.2 degrees and Kufri and Narkanda 10 degrees each.

The weather office has issued an orange alert, warning of hail, heavy to very rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph at isolated places in six districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Lahaul and Spiti districts on October 6.

The tourist inflow has also increased after the withdrawal of monsoon which caused havoc in the state causing loss of over Rs 4800 crore. Shimla saw a rise in tourist footfall and a large number of foreign tourists were also spotted in the capital city.PTI BPL SMV SMV DV DV