Higher reaches of Kashmir get fresh snowfall, plains lashed by rain

Srinagar: A few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while rains lashed the plains on Thursday, officials said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla, Gurez in Bandipora, and a few other places received fresh snowfall overnight that continued till morning, they said.

They said most plains, including Srinagar, were lashed by moderate to heavy rains.

Owing to the heavy snowfall in Gurez, and the threat of avalanches, the authorities have ordered the closure of schools till March 15.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent spells of light to moderate rain at most places and snow in higher reaches till Sunday morning. Thereafter, the weather is likely to improve, it added.