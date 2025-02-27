Higher reaches of Kashmir receive fresh snowfall, forecasts IMD

Srinagar: Most areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall on Thursday while the plains received rainfall, officials said here.

The snowfall continued in many areas in the morning.

According to the officials, Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam received fresh snowfall, bringing joy to tourists.

Razdan Top and Gurez in Bandipora, Sadhna Top, Handwara and Kupwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, and Mughal Road in Shopian also received fresh snowfall.

Other high altitude areas that received snowfall are Zojila Pass, Sinthan Top and Amarnath Cave.

Many inter-district roads in the higher reaches, including the Srinagar-Leh highway, were closed due to snow accumulation. However, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was open for traffic, according to the officials.

The plains of the valley, including Srinagar, received intermittent rain, they said.

The meteorological department said light to moderate rain or snow is possible at most places, with isolated to scattered heavy falls, till Friday noon. The weather is likely to improve after that.