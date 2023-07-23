HIGHHLIGHTS

Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM8 MH-RAINS-LD VIDARBHA **** Vidarbha rains: Floods, lightning in Nagpur division claim 11 lives in 10 days; several houses damaged Nagpur: At last 11 people have died due to floods and lightning in Nagpur division of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region so far since since July 13, while more than 1,600 houses have been damaged after heavy rains in the area, officials said on Sunday. **** BOM11 GJ-RAINS **** Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Gujarat Ahmedabad: As flood waters receded on Sunday in the rain-battered Junagadh district of Gujarat a day after torrential rains, the focus now was on restoring normalcy, officials said, adding nearly 3,000 people have been shifted to safer places in the district. **** BOM6 MP-TRAIN-DERAILMENT **** Goods train derails in MP's Narsinghpur district; no casualty, rail traffic restored after 10 hours Jabalpur: A goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting rail traffic on the route, an official said on Sunday. **** BOM1 MH-LANDSLIDE-RESCUE OPERATION **** Landslide in Maha village: Search and rescue operation resumes on 4th day; 81 people untraced Mumbai: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies resumed the search and rescue operation for the fourth day on Sunday at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district where a massive landslide led to the death of at least 27 people, officials said. **** BOM7 MH-LD BHAGWAT **** 40 times more talk of good things happening in India than discussion on bad things: Mohan Bhagwat Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the discussion on good things happening in the country now is at least 40 times more than the talk on the bad things happening. **** BOM3 GJ-COVID-19-GOLD-IIMA **** Households in COVID-19 vulnerable districts bought more gold during pandemic: IIMA study Ahmedabad: Households in India's COVID-19 vulnerable districts allocated more gold to their savings portfolio during the pandemic compared to households in other districts, as per a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA). **** BES2 MH-MNS-TOLL-ATTACK **** Maha: MNS workers ransack Nashik toll plaza after party founder's son is stopped Nashik: Some Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers allegedly ransacked a toll plaza in Nashik in the early hours of Sunday after party leader Amit Thackeray was stopped at it earlier, an official said. **** PTI NSK