HIGHLIGHITS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION: DEL6 JK-SEARCH-LD FIRING **** Brief exchanges of fire between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Doda Jammu: Security forces and terrorists exchanged fire twice briefly within a span of four hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Wednesday. **** DEL13 CONG-INEQUALITIES ****Cong slams govt over 'rising economic inequality' New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the government over "growing economic inequalities" and claimed that every data points to a widening of gap between the rich and the poor.**** DEL24 HR-AGNIVEER-QUOTA ****Haryana announces 10 pc reservation for Agniveers in constable, forest guard jobs Chandigarh: The Haryana government announced on Wednesday a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in services such as police, forest guard and jail warden, besides other incentives like relaxation of age.**** DEL23 UP-ATIQ-LAND ****Atiq Ahmed's property worth Rs 50 crore transferred to govt Prayagraj: Slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's property worth about Rs 50 crore, allegedly brought using money earned from criminal activities, has been transferred to the government.**** CAL2 SK-POUDYAL-DEATH ****Body of former Sikkim minister found in West Bengal canal Gangtok: The body of former Sikkim minister RC Poudyal was found in a canal near Siliguri in West Bengal nine days after he went missing, police said on Wednesday.**** MDS7 KA-JOBS-RESERVATION ****Karnataka job quota bill: Ministers defend move; Industry calls it 'fascist,' 'short-sighted' Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka on Wednesday defended its move to reserve jobs in private sector for Kannadigas in the state, even as industry veterans objected to the proposed quota, calling it 'fascist,' and 'short-sighted.'**** DEL14 VESSEL-INDIANS ****Comoros flagged vessel that capsized off Oman coast has 13 Indians New Delhi: A Comoros - flagged cargo vessel that capsized off the Oman coast has 13 Indians seafares and the Indian embassy in the Gulf nation is in contact with the concerned authorities, official sources said on Wednesday.**** BOM12 MH-PORSCHE CRASH-PANEL ****Porsche crash: Panel recommends action against JJB members for 'procedural lapses' in bail to minor Pune: The panel probing the conduct of two Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case has recommended disciplinary action against them for "procedural lapses", an official said on Wednesday.**** DEL11 OLY-LD CANINE TEAMS ****Indian CAPF, special forces canine squad in France for Olympics venue security New Delhi: Ten specially-trained Indian CAPF and special commando force dogs are in France to provide a counter-terrorist and anti-sabotage security cover to various venues of the Paris Olympics slated to open next week, official sources said on Wednesday. By Neelabh Srivastava**** DEL15 LAW-SUNSET CLAUSE ****Law ministry pitches for sunset clause in certain bills; makes it part of 100-day agenda New Delhi: The law ministry has pitched for the incorporation of a "sunset" clause or automatic repeal provision in certain type of bills to de-clutter statute books and has put it in its 100-day agenda.**** BUSINESS DEL20 BIZ-NASSCOM-JOB QUOTA BILL ****Nasscom dismayed, concerned about Karnataka's quota-for-locals bill; urges state to withdraw it New Delhi: Apex IT industry body Nasscom has expressed deep disappointment and concern over Karnataka's quota-for-locals bill mandating reservation for locals in private sector, and has exhorted the state government to withdraw the bill.**** DEL7 BIZ-ADB-INDIA ****ADB retains India's growth forecast at 7 pc for FY'25 New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday maintained India's GDP growth forecast at 7 per cent for the current financial year, citing that a rebound in agriculture is expected given above-normal monsoon projections. **** LEGAL LGD6 HC-CBI-LD KEJRIWAL ****Excise case: HC reserves order on Kejriwal's pleas challenging arrest by CBI, seeking interim bail New Delhi: The Delhi High Court reserved on Wednesday its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pleas challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case and seeking interim bail.**** FOREIGN FGN41 MAURITIUS-JAISHANKAR-MEETINGS ****EAM Jaishankar meets Mauritius top political leaders Port Louis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Mauritius' top political leaders, including Opposition leader Arvin Boolell, and discussed with them ways to deepen India's special and enduring partnership with the island nation.**** FGN40 NEPAL-OLI-FLOOR TEST ****Nepal PM Oli to seek vote of confidence on Sunday: Report Kathmandu: Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will take a vote of confidence in Parliament on July 21, as required by the Constitution, a media report quoted the chief whip of his party as saying on Wednesday.**** FGN37 US-PENTAGON-LD INDIA ****India is a 'strategic partner', says Pentagon Washington: India is a "strategic partner" of the US and Washington is keen to continue developing that partnership, the Pentagon has said.**** FGN26 OMAN-MOSQUE-SHOOTING-INDIAN ****Indian national among 6 people killed in Oman mosque shooting Dubai/Muscat: An Indian national was among six people killed in a rare shooting attack by Islamic State militant group near a Shia Muslim mosque in Oman's capital.**** PTI HIG HIG