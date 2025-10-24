New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION CAL69 BH-POLL-LDALL PM (7.31 PM) **** Modi in Bihar: Declares record-breaking win for NDA under Nitish's leadership; says RJD-Cong led by 'people out on bail' Samastipur/Begusarai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an aggressive campaign in poll-bound Bihar, declaring that the NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will "break all previous electoral records" and urged voters to reject the opposition RJD-Congress combine, calling its leaders "people out on bail". **** DEL82 JK-RS POLL-2NDLD RESULTS (8.40 PM) **** NC wins three seats, BJP one in J-K's first Rajya Sabha polls after becoming UT Srinagar: The results of Jammu and Kashmir's first Rajya Sabha polls after becoming a Union Territory followed expected lines, with the ruling National Conference securing three seats on Friday and the BJP clinching the final one, largely due to a possible strategic cross-voting by a few Independents and the People's Conference's abstention. **** DEL73 JK-RS POLLS-WINNING CANDIDATES-PROFILES (8.27 PM) **** Profiles of winners in Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar: Here are the profiles of the three National Conference candidates and the BJP nominee who emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir -- the first since the erstwhile state was bifurcated and turned into a Union Territory. **** CAL73 BH-POLLS-TEJ PRATAP (8.30 PM) **** Will choose death over returning to RJD: Tej Pratap Yadav Hajipur (Bihar): Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday asserted that he will "choose death over returning to the RJD", from which he was expelled by his father Lalu Prasad a few months ago. **** MDS40 KL-PM SHRI-CPI-LD VISWAM (8.40 PM) **** CPI, other LDF constituents kept in 'dark' when Kerala govt signed PM SHRI MoU: Binoy Viswam Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI, a key partner in Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), publicly criticised the CPI(M)-led government on Friday for its "unusual haste" in signing an MoU for the PM SHRI Schools scheme without consulting the alliance. **** BOM14 MH-DOCTOR-3RD LD SUICIDE (6.29 PM) **** Doctor ends life, suicide note on palm claims cop raped her Satara: A woman doctor working at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district has died by suicide, leaving a note on her palm, accusing a police sub-inspector of rape and mental harassment, police said on Friday. **** DEL64 PB-US-INDIAN-FAMILY (6.55 PM) **** US accident: Family of Indian-origin truck driver trashes intoxication claims Chandigarh: The family of a 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, who has been accused of causing a semi-truck crash that left three people dead in the US, on Friday rubbished claims that he was intoxicated while driving, saying he was an 'Amritdhari Sikh' (baptised Sikh). **** BOM17 MP-LD CARBIDE GUNS-BAN (8.37 PM) **** Carbide guns banned in Indore, social media videos also prohibited Indore: The Indore district administration on Friday banned the dangerous carbide toy guns after their use during Diwali led to at least 31 persons, most of them children, suffering serious eye injuries. **** BUSINESS DEL71 BIZ-GOYAL-LDALL TRADE (7.28 PM) **** India, US 'very near' to finalise trade deal: Official New Delhi/Berlin: India and the US are "very near" to finalising a bilateral trade deal, an official said on Friday, even as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal insisted that New Delhi will not do any deal in a hurry or with a "gun to our head". **** DEL84 BIZ-LD-RELIANCE-RUSSIA-OIL (8.55 PM) **** Reliance to comply with US sanctions on Russian oil New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest buyer of Russian oil and most impacted by the latest US sanctions, on Friday said it will comply with all applicable restrictions and will adjust its refinery operations to meet compliance requirements. **** LEGAL LGD7 DL-HC-DIVORCE-CRUELTY (5.52 PM) **** Questioning husband's legitimacy, reprehensive allegations against his mother amount to cruelty: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held that questioning a husband's legitimacy and making reprehensive allegations against his mother amount to mental cruelty, a ground for divorce. **** FOREIGN FGN36 CHINA-INDIA-FLIGHTS (7.04 PM) **** Resumption of India-China flights a positive measure to promote friendly ties: Beijing Beijing: China on Friday said it is willing to view its relations with India from a strategic and long-term perspective, adding the resumption of flights between the two countries from Sunday is a positive measure to promote friendly exchanges between the 2.8 billion people. **** FGN37 US-INDIA-KWATRA (7.16 PM) **** Indian envoy Kwatra discusses bilateral ties, trade deal with US Senator Washington: Discussions on India-US ties including a proposed trade agreement and cooperation on shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, were held between Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and a Republican senator here. **** PTI MPL MPL