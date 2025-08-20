Highlight power of Operation Sindoor during Ganesh festival: Shelar tells organisers

Pune, Aug 20 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday appealed to Ganesh mandals to highlight the valour displayed by the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor against terrorists in Pakistan.

The cultural affairs minister chaired a review meeting at the Pune collectorate after the government accorded "official state festival" status to the Ganesh festival, beginning August 27.

Pune city Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, and several MLAs attended.

"During this year's Ganesh festival, Ganesh Mandals should raise awareness about the power India demonstrated to the world through Operation Sindoor and the importance of using indigenous products. They can consider putting up informative boards highlighting the achievements of freedom fighters," Shelar said.

He said the mandals can also highlight the themes of the inclusion of 12 forts in the UNESCO World Heritage list and the environment.

"The official logo for the Ganesh festival should be illuminated on government buildings and heritage sites," he added.

Shelar said district collectors can allow the use of loudspeakers until midnight for seven days during the Ganesh festival. The administration should discuss this with Ganesh Mandals and public representatives before making a final decision, he added. PTI COR NSK