New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL107 PM-CHINA-2NDLD VISIT **** As part of 2-nation trip, PM Modi expected to visit China later this month New Delhi: After a gap of over seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to China later this month to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. **** DEL109 2NDLD UTTARKASHI **** Rescuers retrieve two bodies in Dharali amid bad weather; NDRF team reaches site Uttarakashi (Uttarakhand): As the sun set over the flood-ravaged Himalayan village of Dharali with 190 people rescued and two bodies recovered on Wednesday, fears mounted for those still trapped under the massive river of sludge that buried scores of houses, trees and cars. **** DEL78 OPPN-PAR-LD LOGJAM **** Oppn suggests debate on 'electoral reforms' as 'middle path' to end parliament logjam on SIR New Delhi: The Opposition has proposed allowing a discussion on "electoral reforms" as a "middle path" to end the deadlock in Parliament over the demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, according to sources within the opposition parties. **** DEL104 VP POLL-LD SHINDE **** Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi, Amit Shah; announces support to NDA for vice-presidential poll New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced his party's "unconditional support" to the BJP-led alliance, of which he is a key member, for the vice-presidential election scheduled for September 9. **** DEL53 PM-KARTAVYA BHAVAN-LD INAUGURATION (RPT) **** PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan, the first of the 10 upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings which will house offices of all ministries. **** PAR17 LS-2NDLD SIR-RIJIJU **** Bihar SIR cannot be discussed in House as matter before Supreme Court: Rijiju in Lok Sabha New Delhi: Turning down the Opposition's demand for a discussion on electoral roll revision in Bihar, the government asserted in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that matters pending before the judiciary cannot be discussed on the floor of the House. **** DEL111 DL-TL-CM 2ND LD PROTEST **** Telangana CM leads protest in Delhi for Prez nod to state backward classes quota bills New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday led a protest at the Jantar Mantar here to demand Presidential assent for the Backward Classes reservation bills and alleged that the BJP-led central government was stalling the bills passed by the state legislature as it was "anti-OBC". **** DEL83 UKD-CLOUDBURST-EXPERTS **** Did cloudburst cause Uttarkashi flash flood? Experts say rain data doesn't support claim Dehradun: A cloudburst in the upper catchment of the Kheer Ganga river is widely believed to have triggered the flash flood in Uttarkashi's Dharali, but experts feel the amount of rain the Uttarkashi district received on Tuesday was not enough for it to be termed a "cloudburst". **** DEL70 JK-LD OMAR **** Wrote to parties to push for bill on restoration of JK's statehood in Parliament: Omar Abdullah Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said he has written to several parties with a sizeable presence in Parliament, seeking their support for the introduction of a bill for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood in the ongoing Monsoon session. **** BOM31 MH-PIGEONS-3RDLD PROTESTERS **** Ruffled feathers: Protesters remove tarpaulin from Mumbai pigeon feeding spot, clash with cops Mumbai: High drama unfolded in Mumbai's bustling Dadar area as angry protesters on Wednesday morning forcibly removed the tarpaulin put up by the city civic body to cover a popular pigeon feeding spot in compliance with a Bombay High Court order, leading to clashes with police. **** BOM28 MH-ELEPHANT-2ND LD RELOCATION **** Vantara proposes rehab centre for ‘Madhuri’ near Kolhapur Mumbai: Vantara, the Jamnagar-based animal rehabilitation centre, on Wednesday proposed to work in close coordination with Maharashtra Government and the Jain math to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre for elephant Madhuri (also called Mahadevi) at Nandani in Kolhapur district. **** CAL37 OD-STUDENT-LD IMMOLATION **** Odisha: College student immolates self after ex-boyfriend threatens to upload intimate pics Kendrapara (Odisha): A female college student died after she allegedly immolated herself at her house in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday following her former boyfriend's threat to upload her intimate photographs on social media, police said. **** MDS9 TN-ECONOMIC GROWTH-LD CM **** Stalin says Tamil Nadu's economic growth has increased to 11.19 per cent Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that under the Dravidian model regime, the state's economic growth has increased to 11.19 per cent, touching a new high. **** BUSINESS DEL102 BIZ-2NDLD RBI **** RBI keeps interest rates unchanged amid uncertainty over Trump's tariffs Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy interest rate unchanged on Wednesday as it appeared to have taken a wait-and-watch approach to assess the full unveiling of US President Donald Trump's trade policies as well as transmission of past rate cuts. **** PAR19 LS-LD SHIPPING-BILL **** LS passes Merchant Shipping Bill; second Bill to be passed in Monsoon session amid din New Delhi: A bill to expand the eligibility criteria for ownership of merchant shipping vessels and provide for investigation and enquiries on marine casualties was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, after a brief discussion as the Opposition continued with its protests seeking discussion on poll roll revision in Bihar.

LGD15 SC-TN-LD WELFARE SCHEMES **** SC junks HC order asking TN govt not to use names, photos of CM in welfare schemes New Delhi: In a major victory for the DMK, the Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside an order directing the Tamil Nadu government not to use the name and photos of Chief Minister M K Stalin and other party stalwarts in state welfare schemes. **** LGD30 SC-WOMEN ARMY OFFICERS-LD PC **** Female, male Army officers can't be evaluated for permanent commission on same criteria, SC told New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday informed that female and male officers of the Indian Army, comprise two unequal and distinct classes, and can't be considered together for grant of permanent commission on the same criteria and cut-off marks. **** LGD24 SC-HAND RICKSHAWS-MATHERAN **** SC orders end of 'inhuman' hand-pulled rickshaws in Maharashtra's Matheran New Delhi: Dismayed over the use of hand-pulled rickshaws even after 78 years of country's independence, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to stop the "inhuman" practice within six months in Matheran and switch to e-rickshaws instead. **** LGD22 SC-SEXUAL VIOLENCE **** Sexual violence by parent tears through foundational fabric of familial trust: SC New Delhi: Observing incestuous sexual violence by a parent "tears through" the foundational fabric of familial trust, the Supreme Court has upheld a man's punishment for raping his minor daughter. **** LGD21 DL-HC-DOGS-REHABILITATION **** Dog great friend of humans, should be treated nicely: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said dogs were "great" friends of humans and should be treated nicely as it called upon authorities to ensure dog-human conflict should be minimised in the capital. **** FOREIGN FGN39 BIZ-US-INDIA-LD TARIFF **** Trump doubles tariff on India to 50 pc for buying Russian oil Washington/New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a move that is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard.