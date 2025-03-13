Highly condemnable for elected CM to promote goon-like thinking of police officer: Cong slams Yogi

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supporting a Sambhal police officer who made a controversial remark on Holi, the Congress Thursday said it is "highly condemnable" for an elected CM to "promote" such "roadside goon-like" thinking.

The party said the nature of this country will not let "divisive plans" to succeed.

Speaking to media after a peace meeting in Sambhal earlier this month, Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhury had said that Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day, he had said.

Adityanath last Saturday supported the remarks, saying the official might have spoken as a "pehelwan", but what the Arjun awardee said was correct.

On the eve of Holi, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Holi is not a festival of any one colour but of all colours and love.

"In such a case, it is highly condemnable for an elected chief minister to promote such thinking of a police officer that is more like that of a roadside goon," Khera said in his post in Hindi on X.

Those who promote communal animosity probably do not know that in the last 25 years, there have been six instances of Holi and 'Jumma namaz' falling on the same day and being celebrated peacefully, Khera said.

But such fanatic thinking has been seen for the first time, he added.

"From the Mughals to the British and in the last 75 years, Holi has been celebrated with great enthusiasm every time, but this is the first time that a Hindu festival has come under threat during the government of self-proclaimed contractors of Hindus. What kind of contractors of Hindus are these and what kind of useless government is this?" the Congress leader said.

"Why do we have to dance in front of mosques during our festivals? This ridiculous thinking has no place in Hindu culture," he said.

"Today, foolish government officials are warning Muslims not to step out of their homes on Holi, tomorrow these foolish officials will warn Hindus not to step out of their homes on Eid! What kind of joke is this country being made of?" Khera said.

The nature of this country will not let their divisive plans succeed, he added.

"In the thousands of years of history of this country's civilization and culture, many rulers have come and gone, but the civilization and culture of this country remained intact, because the nature of this country is so strong," he said.

"All of you should play Holi with full enthusiasm and do not let any force be used- be it on women, Hindus, Muslims or anyone else," he said. "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi," Khera added.

Holi this year will be celebrated on a Friday.

Sambhal had witnessed communal violence in November last year. PTI ASK TIR TIR