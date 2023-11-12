Highly decomposed body of driver found inside truck; cops suspect heart attack

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) The highly decomposed body of a 56-year-old man was found at the steering wheel of his truck in Kandivali in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a police official said.

He has been identified as Nivrutti Chavan and may have died of a heart attack, the official said.

"There are no injury marks on the body. People called up police after a foul smell started emanating from the truck. His identity was established based on the documents found in it," he said.

An accidental death report has been registered, the Kandivali police station official added. PTI ZA BNM BNM