Highly-decomposed body of man found in under-construction building

Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) The highly-decomposed body of a man was found on the 11th floor of an under-construction building at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The body was found around 6 pm on Wednesday, an official of Khadakpada police station said.

The unidentified man's body was then sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.

As a foul smell emanated from an 11th floor flat in the under-construction building, workers at the site went there, only to find the body in a toilet room, the official said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI COR NP