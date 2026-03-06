Highly decomposed body of man found near creek in Thane district

Thane, Mar 6 (PTI) The highly decomposed body of a middle-aged man was found near a creek in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Senior inspector Ashok Ratnaparki said the Bhoiwada police station was alerted on Thursday evening about a body in the creek’s marsh in the Bhiwandi area.

It was retrieved with the help of local fishermen and sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“The body was highly decomposed. As of now, we don't have any details about the man or how the body reached the marshy patch. A probe is underway,” the official said. PTI COR NR