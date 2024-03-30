Highly decomposed tiger carcass found in Maharashtra’s Gondia district

GONDIA, Mar 30 (PTI) The highly decomposed carcass of a tiger was found in a forest range in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, an official said on Saturday.

A team of forest guards on patrol duty in the South Deori Range were drawn towards the stench of rotten flesh near Palandur Jamindari village in Deori tehsil on Friday evening, he said.

The Forest Department employees discovered the badly decomposed carcass of a male tiger.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Pramod Panchbhai and other department officials visited the spot on Saturday morning. The carcass was covered with ‘tendu’ leaves, he said.

“All its organs were found to be intact. Some parts of the carcass were found to be eaten by other wild animals,” the official said.

Samples from the carcass were collected and it was consigned to flames as per NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority) guidelines after completing all the required formalities, he said. PTI COR NR