Highly-trained 'clearance divers' skilled in deep diving on site: Navy on miners rescue ops

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A navy team that includes highly-trained "clearance divers" skilled in deep diving and recovery operations is on-site in Assam to assist in the rescue of miners trapped in a remote industrial town in Dima Hasao district, officials said on Wednesday.

The body of one of the nine workers trapped inside the coal mine was recovered by army divers on Wednesday, the third day of the rescue operations, officials said earlier in the day.

"In response to an urgent request for assistance, the Indian Navy has mobilised a specialised team to assist in the rescue of miners trapped in Umrangso, a remote industrial town in the Dima Hasao district of Assam," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The team, comprising one officer and 11 sailors is, on site. The team has highly trained "clearance divers", skilled in deep diving and recovery operations.

"The team is fully equipped for this critical and sensitive mission, carrying specialised equipment such as deep-diving gears and underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for search and rescue," the ministry said.

The effort is being conducted in close coordination with the Indian Army, NDRF and the local civil administration to ensure an immediate and effective response, officials said.

The Indian Navy team from Visakhapatnam has arrived on site in a closely coordinated airlift by the IAF, it said.

"With intensive search and rescue operations underway, regular information is being exchanged with all agencies involved to facilitate a smooth and timely rescue operation. The Indian Navy remains committed to providing prompt assistance during times of crisis, demonstrating its resolve to safeguard lives and support the nation in emergencies," the ministry said.

Officials in Assam earlier in the day said, chances of survival of the eight other miners appear grim, though the team of navy, army, NDRF and SDRF personnel have intensified their efforts to rescue the trapped miners. PTI KND TIR TIR