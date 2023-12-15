Highrises will be inspected every two years to ensure compliance with safety rules: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said inspections will be conducted at highrise structures in cities every two years to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Speaking in the legislative council, Fadnavis said highrise structures must incorporate refuge areas every two to three floors to provide residents shelter during fires as per the new building code.

These guidelines will enhance safety measures in densely populated areas, especially in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and other major cities, he said.

"In some instances, it was found that the refuge areas were repurposed for offices or club facilities. Inspections of highrise buildings will be conducted every two years to ensure compliance with safety regulations," the deputy chief minister said.

Fadnavis also emphasised the need for a comprehensive review of burn wards in hospitals in major cities and pledged to increase the bed capacity if necessary to improve emergency response capabilities.

BJP MLC Uma Khapre raised the issue of the recent fire at a candle factory in Talwade in Pimpri-Chinchawad, in which 11 lives people lost their lives.

Fadnavis clarified that the factory was located in a red zone, established in 2008 due to its proximity to the Southern Command of the Indian Army.

Taking note of public concerns regarding the extension of the red zone limits, the deputy chief minister said he would meet the defence minister and discuss potential reductions. PTI COR ARU