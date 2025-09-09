HIGHTLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1.15 pm: NATION DEL22 VP-LD POLL Vice president poll: PM Narendra Modi first to cast vote ****New Delhi: Voting was underway to elect a new vice president on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first to exercise his franchise in the contest between NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.**** DEL26 PB-FLOODS-PM ****Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with affected people, says PM as he starts visit to flood-hit Himachal, Punjab Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected people as he begins his visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to take stock of the flood situation.**** DEL20 MEA-INDIA-NEPAL ****Closely monitoring developments in Nepal: India New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it is deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives during protests in Nepal and hoped that the issues will be resolved through peaceful means.**** DEL27 UP-PM-MAURITIUS-TALKS ****PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Mauritius counterpart in Varanasi on Sept 11 Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam during his one-day visit to his constituency Varanasi on September 11, officials said on Tuesday.**** DEL3 JK-ENCOUNTER ****Kulgam encounter enters second day; 2 jawans, 2 terrorists killed so far Srinagar: The encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Tuesday as security forces were engaged in a gunbattle with terrorists.**** DEL8 CONG-DHANKHAR ****Dhankhar has maintained uncharacteristic silence, nation waits for him to speak out: Cong New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said that former vice president Jagdeep Dhankar has maintained an uncharacteristic silence for 50 days now and as the election for his successor gets underway, the nation continues to wait for him to speak out.**** CAL9 MG-ASSEMBLY-WATER ****Rs 700-cr project to alleviate Shillong's water woes: CM Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said his government has sanctioned Rs 700 crore for a new water supply scheme for Shillong, which is at an advanced stage of implementation.**** CAL4 WB-BANGLADESH-HILSA ****Hilsa prices to pinch pockets this Puja despite Yunus govt notifying export, say traders Kolkata: The Md Yunus government in Bangladesh may have chosen to honour the commitment of culinary tradition and issue a notification to export hilsa to India ahead of the festive season, but fish importers in West Bengal aren’t sure whether the move will broaden smiles of the average middle class waiting to savour the delight of ‘Padmar Ilish’ this Durga Puja.**** BOM6 MP-TRANSFERS ****Major administrative reshuffle in MP; 14 IAS, 50 IPS officers transferred Bhopal: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 14 IAS and 50 IPS officers in the state, officials said on Tuesday**** MDS5 KL-SUSTAINABLE TOURISM **** Kerala adopting sustainable tourism practices to reduce natural disaster risks: Minister Thrissur (Kerala): When the rains came down hard on two villages in Kerala's Wayanad district last year, the hills gave way. Whole stretches of land collapsed, homes were buried, hundreds were killed and families were left to start again from nothing. (By Rahul Vaishnavi)**** MDS8 KL-CYBER FRAUD-ACCOUNT ****Over 500 Wayanad people in trouble after outsiders exploit their bank accounts Wayanad (Kerala): Over 500 people, mostly young men and women, have fallen prey to the "mule account" scam in Kerala's hill district of Wayanad, cyber police sources said here on Tuesday.**** MDS4 KA-MADDUR-LD SITUATION ****Heavy police deployment continues in Maddur amid BJP bandh call Mandya (Karnataka): Heavy police deployment continued in Maddur town on Tuesday, even as the situation remained peaceful in the wake of a bandh call given by the BJP following communal clashes during a Ganesha immersion procession on Sunday.**** LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-AISHWARYA RAI ****Actor Aishwarya Rai urges Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights New Delhi: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday urged the Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights and to restrain certain persons from unauthorisedly using her name, images and AI-generated pornographic content.**** LGD5 SC-ASSENT-BILLS ****President, governor only titular heads; bound by advice of council of ministers: Karnataka to SC New Delhi: The Congress-led Karnataka government on Tuesday asserted before the Supreme Court that under the constitutional scheme, the President and governors are only "titular heads" and are bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, both at the Centre and in the states.**** FOREIGN FGN17 NEPAL-LD PROTEST ****Gen Z demands PM Oli's resignation, action against corrupt politicians as fresh protests erupt across Nepal Kathmandu: Violent student-led anti-government protests continued in Nepal for the second day on Tuesday, defying curbs on public gatherings, as demonstrators demanded the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and vandalised residences of several political leaders. (By Shirish B Pradhan)**** FGN8 NEPAL-SOCIALMEDIA-BAN ****After violent protests, Nepal govt lifts ban on social media Kathmandu: The Nepal government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites after violent protests by youths that left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured. (By Shirish B Pradhan)**** FGN7 US-NAVARRO-INDIA ****BRICS nations 'hate each other', act like 'vampires' in trade with US: Trump aide Navarro New York/Washington: The BRICS alliance will not last since the member nations "all hate each other", White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has said, likening their trade practices to "vampires" exploiting the United States. (By Yoshita Singh)****