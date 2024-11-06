Highway accidents victims in U’khand will soon get cashless treatment: Union MoS Tamta

Pithoragarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta on Wednesday said people injured in accidents on national highways in Uttarakhand will soon get cashless treatment facility in empanelled hospitals.

Under the the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the eligible victims get a cashless treatment facility up to Rs 1.5 lakh at empanelled hospitals up to Rs 1.5 lakh for a maximum period of 7 days from date of accident.

Tamta, who arrived here on a short visit, spoke about the recent tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora.

On Monday, a packed-beyond-capacity bus carrying passengers returning to work after Diwali fell into a deep gorge in Almora, killing at least 36 of the more than 60 people on board.

Twenty-seven people were injured, four of them critically, when the 43-seater bus fell into the gorge.

The Union MoS said, "This scheme was started in August this year and is currently being run in Assam and Chandigarh as a pilot project." "Like national highways, state highways will also be included in it and soon it will be implemented in the whole country. For this, guidelines have been sent to the states by our ministry," he said The ministry has also taken several steps to prevent vehicle accidents on highways, Tamta added.