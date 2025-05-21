Highway collapse and cracks on NH66 spark safety fears in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The collapse of a section of the under-construction National Highway 66, the appearance of cracks in parts of the road, and soil slips in areas where hills were levelled for construction have raised public concern in central and northern Kerala following continuous rainfall.

The incidents were reported from Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kannur districts.

Kerala Public Works Department Minister P A Muhammed Riyas on Wednesday called the incidents "truly regrettable." E T Muhammed Basheer, a Lok Sabha member, said Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured a full investigation into the recent collapse of a section of NH66 at Kooriyad in Malappuram.

The union minister's assurance came after the IUML Lok Sabha member met him in person in New Delhi on Wednesday and handed over a memorandum explaining the seriousness of the incident.

In a Facebook post, Basheer said the minister also promised strict action against the contractors responsible.

The collapse occurred on Monday afternoon, damaging several vehicles and disrupting traffic between Thrissur and Kozhikode. One side of the elevated highway caved in and fell onto the service road below.

Basheer said he informed the minister that the accident happened in an active construction area and that travellers had a narrow escape from a major tragedy. The Ponnani MP blamed poor construction work for the collapse.

The Youth Congress held a protest march in Malappuram on Wednesday in response to the highway collapse.

Amid rising concerns, a two-member team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) inspected the site.

Adding to the concerns, a crack has been reported on a section of National Highway 66 that passes through Manathala village in Thrissur district, where road work is currently underway. This prompted District Collector Arjun Pandian to call for a report.

According to a report submitted by the Chavakkad Tahsildar, the crack -- approximately 50 metres long -- appeared on Tuesday during rainfall, on the bridge located in front of a mosque and temple.

The district collector has issued an order to form an expert committee including officials from the police, RTO, Public Works Department (PWD) Roads Division, Soil Department, Ground Water Department, Geology Department, and Revenue Department.

This committee is tasked with conducting a joint inspection at the site and submitting a detailed report, along with recommending necessary actions.

The order states that the inspection team must submit the detailed report by Thursday.

Locals have also come out in protest after continuous soil slips occurred in an area at Kuppam in Kannur district, through which the national highway passes.

According to locals, part of the hill that was dug up for construction collapsed, causing mud and water to flow into houses in the lower-lying areas during heavy rains.

A large protest was held in the area on Wednesday against what residents described as the “unscientific construction” of the road.

The locals, who blocked traffic for a long time, ended the protest after being assured that Kannur district authorities would visit the spot.

M Vijin MLA, who arrived at the scene, said the issue raised by residents would be taken seriously and the faults brought to the attention of the responsible authorities.

Meanwhile, Basheer urged Minister Gadkari to appoint an expert team to investigate the faults and irregularities in the construction of NH 66.

He said similar incidents have been reported along the stretch from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, making this a state-wide concern.

The MP also said that highway construction in Kerala must take into account the state's terrain and weather, especially since damage often occurs during the monsoon season.

The highway collapse has sparked strong criticism of the state government from the opposition Congress party and local residents.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan strongly criticised the ruling LDF government and alleged large-scale irregularities in national highway construction across the state.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the collapse an "unfortunate incident" and said the matter would be taken up with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He added that necessary steps would be taken to address the issue and to continue construction work safely.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, PWD Minister Riyas said that as soon as the news was received, the National Highways Authority was contacted immediately.

"The chief minister himself clarified the state government’s stance during a press conference on Tuesday. A technical team from the National Highways Authority of India is conducting a field inspection, and further decisions will be taken after discussing the report they submit," Riyas said. PTI TGB TGB KH