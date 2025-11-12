Highway projects worth Rs 12,000 cr underway in Manipur: Union minister

Imphal, Nov 12 (PTI) Union minister Ajay Tamta on Wednesday said projects worth Rs 12,000 crore were underway in Manipur to strengthen the state's road infrastructure.

Tamta, the MoS for Road Transport and Highways, said 747 km of highways in the state have already been upgraded and blacktopped, with several single-lane stretches converted to two-lane.

"The remaining 332 km will be completed by the financial year 2026-27. In total, 51 project packages are underway in the state, involving an expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore," he told reporters in Imphal.

Tamta said the projects are being implemented through NHIDCL and the state PWD.

He noted that land acquisition and forest clearance issues have delayed works in 35 project packages.

The minister said the NHIDCL is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for upgrading the 262-km-long Churachandpur-Tipaimukh highway.

"A 658-km India-Myanmar border road project is under feasibility assessment and will soon be declared a national highway," he said.

Tamta also affirmed that connectivity between Manipur and Nagaland is being upgraded from single-lane to two-lane on three major routes -- Ukhrul-Jessami (156 km), Mao-Imphal (97 km), and Maram-Peren (104 km).

He said the Imphal-Jiribam highway, widely regarded as the state's lifeline, will be fully upgraded by the end of the current fiscal, with 152 km already blacktopped.

The minister said these projects reflect the Centre's steadfast commitment to improving road infrastructure and regional connectivity, thereby catalysing economic growth and enhancing accessibility across Manipur and the Northeast. PTI CORR SOM