Highways, railways driving India’s connectivity, growth: Arunachal DyCM

Itanagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday said the expansion of the national highway network and the shift towards greener railways are playing a crucial role in strengthening connectivity, improving mobility, and supporting economic growth across India.

Highways are connecting the entire country, Mein said in a post on X and added that the expanded network has strengthened logistics, improved road safety, and enhanced regional connectivity.

He said better road infrastructure is enabling "smoother movement of goods and people and helping link remote and far-flung areas with major economic centres, which in turn is supporting growth across states".

Emphasising the broader impact of highways, the deputy chief minister said improved road connectivity has reduced travel time, made transportation more reliable, and boosted trade and tourism.

He added that strong highways are not just roads but "lifelines for development" that connect markets, create opportunities, and bring regions closer together.

In another social media post, Mein highlighted India’s progress towards cleaner and more sustainable transport through the rail sector.

“Greener railways mean a cleaner future,” the deputy chief minister said and added that extensive railway electrification has reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

Mein further stated that the introduction of faster and modern train services has improved travel efficiency and comfort for passengers across regions.

These upgrades, he added, are making train travel safer, quicker, and more convenient, while also lowering the environmental impact of transportation.

Highlighting the combined push for highways and railways, Mein said the focus on modern infrastructure reflects the vision of a New India that is well-connected, efficient, and sustainable.

He said continued investment in infrastructure will help strengthen national integration, support economic development, and improve the daily lives of people across the country. PTI UPL UPL BDC