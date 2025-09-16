HIHGLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: NATION DEL43 UKD-HP-LD RAINS **** No respite in sight: Fresh rains leave trail of destruction in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Dehradun/Shimla: Fresh heavy showers overnight ravaged the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, already bruised by a string of deadly natural calamities over the past couple of months. **** DEL34 ED-ONLINE BETTING-2NDLD SUMMONS **** Online betting app: ED summons Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood New Delhi: Widening its probe into an alleged illegal online betting linked money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, and actor Sonu Sood for questioning, officials said Tuesday. **** DEL42 PM-BIRTHDAY **** PM Modi to launch development initiatives as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark his birthday New Delhi: Launch of a host of welfare and development initiatives on Wednesday by the BJP and its governments at the Centre and in states will mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will kick off a fortnight-long nationwide health and nutrition campaign from Madhya Pradesh. **** DEL49 PREZ-MAURITIUS **** Mauritius occupies special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy: President Murmu New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam here and said bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius is now expanding in new areas, including the space sector and digital technologies. **** CAL18 BH-2ND LD TEJASHWI **** PM's charge over infiltration was 'diversionary tactics', claims Tejashwi Patna/Jehanabad: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fulminations against infiltration in Bihar were "diversionary tactics" ahead of the assembly elections in the state. **** CAL19 AS-CORRUPTION-OFFICER **** Arrested officer amassed wealth 400 times more than income: Assam CM Guwahati: An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, arrested for allegedly possessing wealth disproportionate to her income, had amassed assets 400 times more than her known sources of income, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. **** BOM11 CG-LIQUOR SCAM-BAGHEL SON-ED **** Ex-CM Baghel's son ran syndicate, handled Rs 1000 cr of 'liquor scam' proceeds, claims ED Raipur: Chaitanya Baghel, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, was at the helm of the syndicate behind the "liquor scam" in Chhattisgarh and personally handled nearly Rs 1,000 crore generated from it, the ED has alleged in its prosecution complaint. **** CAL12 OD-LD GANG RAPE **** Manhunt on for fourth accused in gang rape of Dalit student near beach in Puri Bhubaneswar: A manhunt was underway for one more person in connection with the gang rape of a Dalit college student near a beach in Odisha's Puri, police said on Tuesday. **** MDS13 TN-2ND LD PALANISWAMI **** AIADMK gen secy Palaniswami arrives in Delhi, calls on VP Radhakrishnan New Delhi Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called on newly-elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in Delhi on Tuesday and congratulated him on his victory. **** LEGAL LGD13 SC-POLITICAL PARTIES-POSH **** 'Will open Pandora's box': SC junks plea to bring political parties under POSH ambit New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking to bring registered political parties under the ambit of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013. **** LGD17 SC-MH-LOCAL BODIES POLLS **** SC raps state poll panel, directs completion of Maharashtra local body polls by Jan 31, 2026 New Delhi: Pulling up the Maharashtra State Election Commission for non-compliance of its order, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the state local body polls, stalled since 2022, to be completed by January 31, 2026 without further extension. **** BOM17 GJ-COURT-DEFAMATION **** Gujarat court issues notices to journos Abhisar, Parulekar on Adani Group's defamation plaint Ahmedabad: A court in Gandhinagar has issued notices to journalists Abhisar Sharma and Raju Parulekar for personal appearance on September 20, after criminal defamation complaints were filed against them by Adani Group. **** BUSINESS DEL32 BIZ-MOTHER DAIRY-GST(RPT) **** Mother Dairy to pass on 100 pc GST benefit, prices on most products to decline from Sep 22 New Delhi: Mother Dairy on Tuesday said it will pass on 100 per cent GST reduction benefits to consumers and most of its products including value-added dairy products and processed foods (under Safal brand) will become cheaper with effect from September 22. **** FOREIGN FGN32 NEPAL-GEN Z-FUNERAL **** Cremation of Gen Z protest victims performed with state honour in Kathmandu Kathmandu: Funerals of some of the victims of Gen Z protests were performed on Tuesday at Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu with state honour, while some bodies were taken to various districts for cremation. By Shirish B Pradhan **** FGN28 BANGLA-YUNUS-TEMPLE **** B'desh interim govt chief Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple ahead of Durga Puja Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday visited the Dhakeshwar National Temple to witness preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja and exchanged greetings with members of the minority Hindu community. **** PTI AMJ AMJ