Hike in honorarium of guest teachers after finance dept's nod: Karnataka Minister

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (PTI) The monthly honorarium being given to guest teachers working in government primary and high schools in Karnataka will be increased after obtaining the approval of the Finance Department, Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa said on Monday.

He was replying to a question by BJP MLC Dhananjaya Sarji in the legislative council.

The Minister said a proposal was submitted to the Finance Department to revise the honorarium of guest teachers to Rs 15,000 and Rs 16,000. They are appointed for a period till the end of the academic year in the interest of the students as posts of teachers are vacant in in the government primary and high schools in the state.

On 25 March 2024 the Finance Department wrote to the Primary and Secondary Education Department that the proposal sent on 13 June 2022 to hike the honorariums paid to the guest teachers cannot be implemented.

“However, the honorarium will be increased after obtaining the approval of the Finance Department,” the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education told the House. The Minister clarified that there is no proposal to appoint part-time teachers in place of guest teachers and guest lecturers. PTI GMS GMS ADB