Hike in MSP for rabi crops to bring positive change in farmers' lives: UP CM hails Centre's move

Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lauded the Union government for increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six rabi crops, including wheat, saying the decision will bring positive change in farmers' lives.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved price hikes for six rabi crops, with increases ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 300 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season beginning April 2025.

Adityanath, in a post on X, said the prime minister has constantly dedicated himself to the welfare of farmers, has led the agriculture sector towards continuous progress.

“The decision taken by the Union Cabinet today to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of rabi crops wheat, barley, gram, lentil, rapeseed and mustard for the rabi marketing season 2025-26 is highly commendable," he said.

"This decision will bring positive change in the lives of the farmers as well as encourage them to invest more in the agriculture sector. Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this decision ensuring increase in the income of the farmer brothers!," the chief minister posted.

He also praised the cabinet's decision on Dearness Allowance for central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, and said it was a gift during the festive season. It will lead to a three per cent rise in basic salary and pensions, he said.

Adityanath also expressed appreciation to the Union Cabinet for approving the construction of a rail and road bridge over the Ganga in Varanasi.

He said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Kashi is achieving new levels of development.

"To support this growth, the Cabinet approved the bridge project and the Varanasi-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay multitrack," he said. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY