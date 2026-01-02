Him MSME Fest 2026 to strengthen vision of 'Atmanirbhar' Himachal: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) The Him MSME Fest 2026 will significantly strengthen the vision of 'Atmanirbhar' Himachal by fostering innovation, enterprise and inclusive growth, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.

The Him Micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) Fest 2026, scheduled to be held from January 3 to 5, will be a platform for connecting the state's MSME sector with markets, investments and modern technologies, while providing it national and international recognition, an official statement said on Friday.

Highlighting the theme -- 'The Craft of the Hills on the Global Stage' -- the Chief Minister said the festival would link local and traditional products of Himachal Pradesh with global markets and significantly strengthen the vision of 'Atmanirbhar' Himachal.

He further said that the festival would serve as a unique convergence point for emerging and established startups, where ideas, innovation and investment would come together.

Entrepreneurs will be able to exhibit their products and services, engage directly with investors and buyers, and explore new opportunities for expanding their startups.

The Him MSME Fest 2026 was a priority initiative of the state government aimed at promoting inclusive industrial development through investment facilitation, women entrepreneurship and enterprise promotion.

Industries Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan said that the inaugural session would feature the startup awards and felicitation ceremony, followed by a cultural evening showcasing the rich folk traditions of Himachal Pradesh.

He said that a special exhibition of handcrafted shawls will be organised on the first day of the festival, highlighting the traditional weaving and handicraft heritage of various districts of the state, a statement issued here said.

Emphasizing the future industrial roadmap of the state, he said that sectors such as green mobility, defence, pharmaceuticals, dairy, food processing, artificial intelligence, electronic chips and data centres are being accorded priority to accelerate industrialization. Strategic dialogues are being held with leading industry players in these emerging sectors to attract new investments to the State, he noted.

Special emphasis would be laid on women entrepreneurship and the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. Through buyer-seller meets, knowledge-sharing sessions, and networking, women and rural entrepreneurs will gain access to new opportunities, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

During the event, direct interactions will be facilitated with leading platforms such as Walmart, Amazon, ONDC and GI-tagged marketplaces. The festival is being organised in consultation with Ernst and Young, CII and the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the statement added. PTI BPL DRR