Himachal: 1 dead, three injured as SUV hit by shooting stones on Kalka-Shimla national highway

Shimla, Jul 29 (PTI) One person was killed and three others, including the driver and a woman, were injured when stones falling from hilltops hit their vehicle on Kalka-Shimla national highway in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, around 2.30 am, an SUV carrying four people and newspapers was on its way to Shimla when several shooting stones from the hills suddenly hit the front of the vehicle near Datyar and Chaki Mor, leading to the incident.

This stretch had witnessed intermittent rains in the last few days and was closed for vehicular movement, the police said, adding that vehicles were using the other lane on the highway.

The victim, Dev Raj (40), was a resident of Punjab, Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan Gaurav Singh said.

The injured, Kuldeep Singh (driver), Bhavuk and Vandana Sondhi, are undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital, Parwanoo, the police said.

Further investigations are ongoing, SP Singh said.