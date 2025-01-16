Himachal: 1 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Jan 16 (PTI) A tourist from Haryana was killed, and five others sustained serious injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Rea on the Kiratpur-Manali highway in Himachal's Bilaspur district on Thursday, police said.

The Bolero, with seven people on board, was en route to Manali from Karnal, Haryana, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the angle iron of an under-construction bridge near Rea.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car's roof was torn off.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana. The injured, including Nishant, Vijay, Narendra, Saurabh, and Abhinav, are receiving treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, the police said. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD