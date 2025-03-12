Himachal: 1471 drugs samples failed quality tests in past two years minister informs Assembly

Shimla, March 12 (PTI) A total of 1,471 samples of drugs manufactured in Himachal Pradesh failed quality tests over the past two years till February 25, 2025, and legal action was initiated against six firms, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said on Wednesday.

Of these samples, 33 were manufactured by firms in Kangra, 302 in Sirmaur, 1,190 in Solan, and 46 in Una were found substandard, the minister informed the Vidhan Sabha responding to a query by Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania.

Actions such as suspension of product permissions for up to six months, issuance of show-cause notices, cancellation or surrender of licenses, and product seizures have been taken against erring pharma units, he said, adding that investigations were underway in some cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed the House that 2,561 multipurpose workers were recruited in the state over the past three years till January 15, 2024, in line with departmental policies.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, he said that 2,502 workers were recruited in the Jal Shakti department, followed by 26 in Agriculture, 12 in Panchayati Raj, 10 in Rural Development, five in Planning, and two in Ayush.

In a repty to another question by BJP MLA Randhir Sharma, Agnihotri said the state government would procure electric buses through NABARD.

The auction process has been completed, and supply orders are being issued to the successful bidders. It is an important step towards reducing pollution, he added.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur informed the House that an expenditure of Rs 822.71 crore was incurred under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in the state over the past two years.

Responding to a query by BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma, Thakur said the funds were mainly utilised for teachers’ salaries, free uniforms and books, vocational education, construction works, sports grants, and teacher training.

During 2023-24, Rs 421 crore out of the sanctioned Rs 485.97 crore was spent, while the entire sanctioned amount of Rs 336.74 crore was utilised in 2024-25, he added.