Himachal: 16 dengue cases reported in last 15 days in Bilaspur's Raura

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 29 (PTI) The Raura area of the Bilaspur district has witnessed the emergence of dengue with 16 cases reported in the past 15 days, officials said on Wednesday.

The cases were reported in wards 1 and 2 of Raura in the district headquarters. Chief Medical Officer Dr Shashi Dutt Sharma informed that dengue cases were on the rise in the past few days, but only one new case has been reported in the last two days.

He added that the health department, in collaboration with the municipal council, is conducting regular fogging and source control in the affected areas.

Dengue is a viral infection (fever) transmitted by the Aedes mosquito.

Common symptoms of dengue include sudden high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, severe muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, extreme fatigue, restlessness and a rash which may appear two to five days after the fever, the CMO cautioned.

He urged people to immediately seek medical attention at the nearest health centre or regional hospital if they experience any of these symptoms.

Deputy Commissioner Bilapsur Rahul Kumar also visited the primary health centre in Raura on Wednesday, along with the chief medical officer.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rajdeep Singh directed the health department to conduct door-to-door visits to collect health information from residents and educate them about dengue prevention measures.

He also appealed to people to avoid water stagnation around their homes, to keep water tanks covered and to avoid collecting water in tyres or other containers.

The deputy commissioner also directed municipal council officials to issue challans wherever negligence is found, ensuring effective infection control.

Noting that dengue treatment is primarily symptomatic, he advised people to drink plenty of water, ORS and coconut water to avoid dehydration, and take only paracetamol to reduce fever and pain and avoid medications like aspirin or ibuprofen, as these can increase the risk of bleeding.

Adequate rest is essential during dengue fever, and platelet counts should be regularly monitored, he added, saying that if symptoms become severe or worsen, consult a doctor immediately.

The CMO also advised to seek immediate medical help if one feels unwell within 24 hours of the fever subsiding or if they experience severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding from the gums or nose or difficulty breathing. PTI COR BPL APL APL MPL MPL