Himachal: 2 injured as tipper truck falls off road in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 7 (PTI) Two persons, including a tipper truck driver, suffered serious injuries after the vehicle skidded off the road here on Saturday, police said.

The injured have been identified as Ashwini Kumar, the driver, and Ajay Kumar, police said.

The incident occurred when the tipper truck was travelling from Palahi to Nadaun. According to police, Ashwini lost control of the vehicle and it fell on the side of the Sujanpur-Nadaun main road.

Upon receiving information, the Sujanpur Police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The front portion of the tipper truck was severely damaged, and both injured persons were trapped inside the vehicle, officials said.

Ashwini was pulled out after rescuers cut the front portion of the vehicle, while locals also joined the rescue efforts. Both were taken to Sujanpur Hospital, where they were given first aid.

Ashwini was later referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College here, while Ajay is undergoing treatment at Sujanpur hospital, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway, they added.