Shimla, Mar 15 (PTI) Two people were killed when the JCB they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Bhunati area here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Friday near Dedoghati stone crusher, killing driver Anil on the spot while another person, a Nepal national, was declared dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla, they said.

Further investigations are underway, police said. PTI BPL NB NB